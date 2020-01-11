LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help locating an escaped inmate.
Wayne Weeks, 38, escaped from the Christian County Detention Center while he was on work release at a senior center in Hopkinsville. Police say Weeks has a Celtic knot tattooed on his right wrist and Grateful Dead tattoos on his arms.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact state police. You can remain anonymous.
