LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police celebrates two of its officers for being very good boys.
Eight-year-old K-9 officers Marco and Bikkel are both retiring.
KSP said Marco is trained in explosive detection and has patrolled hundreds of events in his time, including the Kentucky Derby and Oaks. He's also helped during emergency threat situations.
Bikkel is trained in narcotics and tracking. KSP said he's taken hundreds of pounds of drugs off the streets.
Police say both dogs enjoy playing fetch in their free time, which they'll be able to do more of in retirement.
