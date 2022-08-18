LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Grayson County on Thursday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said troopers responded to a crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway near the 103 mile-marker around 8:30 a.m.
Police said a 2003 Jeep Liberty was traveling east when the driver crossed the median into the westbound lane, hitting a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Dakota Parks. Parks, 31, of Eastview, died at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep was taken to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Western Kentucky Parkways was closed for several hours for crash reconstruction. The crash is under investigation.
