LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Hart County was arrested Friday on charges of shooting his father and grandfather, according to a statement from Kentucky State Police.
Alexander S. Gardner, 21, faces two counts of first-degree domestic violence assault in connection to the alleged shooting, which KSP said was reported around 6 p.m. Friday at 13442 Cub Run Hwy. in Cub Run, Kentucky.
Alexander's father and grandfather were taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, according to state police. Authorities said both men were "listed in stable condition" as of Saturday.
"There were no other individuals reported to have been involved or injured during the shooting," KSP said in its statement. "The investigation is ongoing at this time by Kentucky State Police Detectives."
Gardner was booked into the Hart County Detention Center and has a bond of $50,000.
