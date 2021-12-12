LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 64-year-old man has died after being shot by police in Franklin County on Saturday, according to Kentucky State Police.
According to a news release, KSP was requested by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office to investigate the shooting on Hunter Trace Road, near U.S. 60, around 2:37 p.m.
Police say the man, who has since been identified as Robert Engle, was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
"To release any further details at this moment would be irresponsible," Franklin County Coroner William Harrod said.
The shooting remains under investigation by KSP.
