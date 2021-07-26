LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is holding a raffle to fundraise for Trooper Island, offering the winner a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro.
Participants must be 18 years or older to purchase the $10 tickets, which are available until Aug. 25.
The Camaro features a convertible top, remote engine start, front-heated seats and rear park assist, among other extras.
According to KSP, Trooper Island Camp was developed for youth in Kentucky as a recreational site where troopers and children could share a week-long experience.
The drawing is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Aug. 29.
To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.
