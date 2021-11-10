LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is searching for a woman who hasn't been seen since she dropped her child off at school Tuesday morning.
Police said Erica Burden, 27, dropped her child off at school around 7:55 a.m. near Bonnieville in Hart County. She has not been seen or heard from since then.
Burden was last seen wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, distressed blue jeans and leopard Crocs, according to state police. Police said she has multiple tattoos on her right arm and is carrying a leopard purse.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 3 at 270-782-2010.
