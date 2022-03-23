LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot Tuesday night by a Kentucky State Police trooper in Trimble County.
KSP released few details about the shooting, which it said happened just before 9 p.m. The man shot was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in an unknown condition.
The department's Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the case. State police investigates all police shootings in Kentucky, and it often takes weeks for information to be released.
"KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation," the department said in a news release Wednesday. "To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case."
