LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A law designed to help family members get treatment for drug addicted loved ones is being challenged in court.
Wednesday morning, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and other elected officials met to defend Casey's Law, which is now being challenged as unconstitutional by the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
The Matthew Casey Wethington Act for Substance Abuse Intervention, commonly known as "Casey’s Law," allows family members and friends to secure court-ordered drug treatment for a loved one struggling with a substance use disorder. It was passed unanimously by the Kentucky Senate and 94-1 by the House of Representatives in 2004.
The law is named after Matthew "Casey" Wethington, who died at 23 after a heroin overdose.
At the time of Casey's death, Kentucky did not have a way for families to petition for court-ordered treatment on behalf of a loved one.
"Casey did not want to be addicted," said Casey's mother, Charlotte Wethington, a recovery advocate who championed Casey's Law. "He lost more than enough, and he hit bottom. He hit the bottom that he was not going to recover from. Due to the nature of his disease, he was incapable of making the decision that could have saved his life."
The case continues to be reviewed by the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
