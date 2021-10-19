LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The tragic deaths of two Zoneton firefighters within weeks of each other could lead to a change in state law.
Last December, Zoneton Chief Rob Orkies died after a battle with cancer and COVID-19. Then, two months later, acting Chief Garry Key also died of complications related to COVID. Because of a quirk in state law, the families of those two men are not eligible for an $80,000 first responder death benefit.
The legislature’s Interim Joint Committee on State Government held an initial hearing Tuesday on a bill that would change that.
“It adds COVID-19 to the list of reasons that a family of a first responder can draw death benefits,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Thomas Huff, R-Shepherdsville.
But Rep. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, questioned where to draw the line on who is eligible for the death benefit.
“Somebody catching COVID on the job — you can catch that on any job. It's not first responder limited,” she said.
Huff responded that his bill is only for first responders as defined in state law.
“These are our heroes,” said Huff. “They jump in there when your house is on fire, been in an auto accident.”
Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, said the bill may not go far enough, wondering why it doesn't include medical workers in state prisons.
“They're first responders too. Particularly working in the prisons,” said Graham.
Despite the questions, Huff said he is still confident the bill has strong backing.
“Even if you think maybe it goes a little too far, maybe it doesn't quite go far enough — that doesn't mean you're going to vote ‘no’ on the bill,” he told WDRB News.
Zoneton Fire Chief Kevin Moulton, who testified in favor of the bill, was also optimistic.
“I hope today went well,” he said. “Maybe it's an eye-opener that maybe the whole thing needs to be looked at and revisited.”
Moulton said the hearing was just the first “baby-step.”
“Maybe this will be the first step to at least try to get the ones that are in question — that are named in the bill at this time — to get them and their families taken care of.”
While Huff said he is confident his bill will pass the 2020 session, he will not be surprised if it goes through some changes first.
If it passes, the bill would be retroactive to March 2020, when Kentucky reported its first COVID death.
