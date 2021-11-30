LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New legislation could take Kentucky traffic tickets into a digital age.
Senator Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, pre-filed a bill that could make it legal for traffic cameras to snap photos of a car's license plate and bill the owner if they break the law, like running a red light.
"Let's face it, our police can't be everywhere at once," he said.
As the bill stands, a ticket would be up to $50 and most of the money would go to the local government where the ticket happened.
"I think that's fair for running a red light," Thomas said. "We're not trying to get rich off of this."
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is an independent non-profit that studies red light cameras nationwide. According to its website, Tennessee drivers could face up to a $50 fine for a red light camera ticket and Ohio drivers could face up to $150.
Indiana does not have red light cameras.
"People say, 'well, this is a way of just adding more fines to Kentuckians,' the answer is no,'" Thomas said.
He believes many people running red lights aren't in their home neighborhood, it's more likely out-of-town visitors.
There's also concern about privacy, some could consider the cameras invasive.
"I don't really embrace that argument too much, because anytime you're out in the public, use the public streets, public roadways, then you should be photographed," Thomas said. "I mean, look, I think that's good for the city. Because you can catch people who might be doing the various acts, bad acts."
There are already dozens of live cameras in Louisville, Lexington and the Covington area that monitor traffic, but aren't used for ticketing.
The bill is expected to be discussed in the upcoming legislative session in January.
