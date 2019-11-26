LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an interview with WDRB News, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton said she did not vote for her boss, Gov. Matt Bevin, in the Nov. 5 election. Bevin lost the race to Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Hampton and Bevin have had a rocky relationship over the past year.
Bevin did not choose her as his running mate when he ran for re-election this year, going instead with State Sen. Ralph Alvarado.
Then Hampton filed suit against the governor when his administration fired two of her key staff people without her consent.
Hampton said she believes the way Gov. Bevin treated her -- and his sometimes combative style -- cost him a second term.
She also revealed for the first time that she did not vote for him.
"I didn't. It was his to lose, and he lost it. I couldn't do it. I just couldn't. He lost my vote. I'm really sad to say that," Hampton said.
Hampton said she voted for Libertarian candidate John Hicks.
"I did. I'm Libertarian-leaning. I'm Republican, but leaning Libertarian," said Hampton. "But I just couldn't vote for him."
Hamtpon said she still likes Bevin, but said he hopes he learned a lesson from his defeat.
