LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen Kentucky National Guard members answered the call from Gov. Andy Beshear Monday to help pack Dare to Care boxes for people in the community struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 3,000 boxes of food Guard members help put together 3,000 boxes that will be combined with other assembled boxes for a total of 10,000 emergency food boxes. Dare to Care had to temporarily relocate its efforts to a donated warehouse to give volunteers more room to work so social distancing guidelines could be followed.
Dare to Care says the service men and women's efforts have helped take tremendous amount of stress off the organization.
"Last month, we distributed 600,000 more pounds than we did in March a year ago. That's about a 30 to 35 percent increase in our normal volume," said Brian Riendeau, executive director of Dare to Care. "So we are definitely seeing an increase in the need, which is putting stress on our labor team, our facilities, and the amount of food that we have."
Each food box has 20 non-perishable products in it, including canned fruits and vegetables. They will primarily go to senior citizens and homebound families. The food bank asks if you want to help - monetary donations are best so they can buy the products they need.
If you or your family are in need of food, click here to request help from Dare to Care Food Bank.
