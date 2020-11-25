LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Air National Guard is about to receive several new aircraft.
According to a news release, the guard's 123rd Airlift Wing is expected to begin receiving eight C-130Js in 2021, pending the results of an environmental assessment. Those aircraft will replace eight C-130H aircraft the wing has been flying since 1992.
The C-130J is the most current model that uses the airframe.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed his gratitude for the new aircraft in a statement:
"Kentucky is grateful to the 123rd Airlift Wing and the 8,000 soldiers and airmen of our Commonwealth's National Guard for their dedication to protecting our communities and our country," McConnell said. "As Senate Majority Leader, it was a privilege to help bring these aircraft to the Bluegrass State. For several years, my colleagues in the delegation and I have supported the necessary federal funding for these planes and highlighted Kentucky's critical role in defending our country. (Air Force) Secretary Barbara Barrett made an excellent choice for the new C-130J aircraft, and I look forward to the 123rd Airlift Wing's continued excellence at home and abroad."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also praised the unit:
"The Kentucky National Guard has protected this country for generations, and are now protecting us during this pandemic," Beshear said in a statement. "With the U.S. Air Force only selecting four Air National Guard units in the entire country during this competitive process, their selection of Kentucky demonstrates the Commonwealth's commitment to our military and military families, the capability of our service members, and our ability to move forward and create a better commonwealth for all Kentuckians as we emerge from this pandemic."
The new C-130J will reduce manpower requirements, lower operating and support costs, and provide life-cycle cost savings, according to Col. David Mounkes, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing. He added that the new model features fully integrated defensive systems, low-power color radar, a digital moving map display, new turboprop engines with six-bladed all-composite propellers, and a digital autopilot. It also includes an improved fuel system, an improved environmental system and an improved ice-protection system, along with an enhanced cargo-handling system.
The 123rd Airlift Wing was one of eight potential units under consideration to receive the aircraft. The ultimate decision to send the aircraft to the wing took months.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.