LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Republican state lawmakers quickly amended and advanced a bill about sex-related education that had stalled in a House committee Thursday afternoon, adding provisions banning gender transition procedures for people under 18 in Kentucky.
The new version of Senate Bill 150 then cleared the full House on a 75-22 vote after more than two hours of often fiery criticism from Democrats, who took issue with the abrupt committee action and content of the legislation.
The action revived and broadened legislation that bans school districts from using a student's preferred pronouns, sets limits on teaching certain sex-related topics and requires school policies ensuring students use restrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms for their biological sex.
The bill arrived in the Senate after 4 p.m. The chamber recessed shortly before 5 p.m. and reconvened for a vote just before 6 p.m. Thursday.
Opponents argue that the bill, which they now call an "anti-trans omnibus bill," is hurtful, disrespectful, and will lead to suicidal thoughts and death among transgender kids. But supporters said it's about protecting kids, and giving parents more of a say.
Ultimately, the Senate decided to agree with the House changes and voted 30-7 in favor of the bill just after 6 p.m. All Republicans voted yes, with the exception of Sen. Danny Carroll, who had tried to squeeze in an amendment that would allow puberty blockers if medical professionals approved, but that's in another bill. Sen. Robin Webb was the only Democrat to vote in favor of the bill.
Outbursts could be heard from the gallery out of anger following the passage of the bill, which now heads to the desk of Gov. Andy Beshear, who has signaled he plans to veto the legislation.
The GOP-controlled General Assembly can override any vetoes from the Democratic governor on bills passed before 11:59 p.m.
In a statement, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kentucky said the "host of new laws" included in SB 150 "are among the most extreme anti-trans attacks in the United States."
“The ACLU of Kentucky remains committed to protecting the civil liberties of ALL Kentuckians. Legislators cannot erase transgender people from existence, and we will continue to fight for equal rights and equal protection under the law,” said Amber Duke, interim executive director of the ACLU of Kentucky, in a statement. “This dangerous bill and others like it across the country are nothing more than a desperate attempt to score political points by targeting people who simply want to live their lives. True democracy requires meaningful and informed debate and engagement from the public. The shameful process on display in the Kentucky House undermines the public trust in government.”
The organization said its policy strategists and attorneys will "continue to analyze the final version of the bill" and if it becomes law "our legal team stands ready to see the commonwealth in court."
Tamarra Wieder, Kentucky state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates,' called SB 150 "deliberately designed to create a culture war across this commonwealth" in a statement following the Senate vote.
"It has nothing to do with parental rights. It has nothing to do with caring for kids. What it does is go against the guidance of every major medical association in this state. It replaces our physicians with politicians and places our trans kids' lives on the line," Wieder continued. "We strongly urge Governor Beshear to veto this cruel, dangerous bill and support what the majority of Kentuckians want – a place where trans children can not only survive, but thrive. The people of Kentucky deserve to make their own decisions about their health, bodies, and futures, and we at Planned Parenthood will never stop fighting for that right.”
The amended SB 150 added language from another bill, House Bill 470, which would restrict gender-transition procedures for people under 18. That legislation is languishing in the Senate and isn’t scheduled to be brought up Thursday.
Greater Louisville Inc. said in a statement that it is "extremely disappointed" in the passage of the bill it says includes language from HB 470 "that hurts our LGBTQ+ community."
"We have worked with partners to oppose this legislation, and other discriminatory bills, over the past several years," Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, president and CEO of GLI, said in a statement. "The business community remains concerned that this legislation will be detrimental to our economic development efforts and diminish progress made to make Louisville an inclusive community."
Speaking on the House floor, Democratic state Rep. Keturah Herron of Louisville called the bill “hateful rhetoric” and said the quick resurrection and passage in committee was “disrespectful.”
“With a topic that is this big and we know that has been controversial, why in the — Why would we only allow that committee to be 30 minutes long?” Herron said.
She also alluded to remarks made Wednesday night by Rep. Josh Calloway (R-Irvington) as he attempted to amend a bill by, among other things, including a ban on drag shows in places where children under 18 could be present.
“I've heard individuals say that they have been oppressed,” Herron said. “How dare you. As a Black, queer, masculine-presenting woman, how dare you use the word oppression.”
SB 150 bill would bar schools from offering curricula on human sexuality and sexually transmitted diseases to students below 6th grade. And it would prohibit schools from giving — regardless of grade level — "any instruction or presentation that has a goal or purpose of students studying or exploring gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation.”
House Speaker Pro Tem David Meade (R-Stanford), who carried the bill on the House floor, said the measure requires schools to make bathroom accommodations for students who don’t identify as their biological sex.
That came in response to a question from Rep. Lisa Willner (D-Louisville), who asked about whether students might be embarrassed or shamed if they have to ask for special accommodations.
“There should be no embarrassment at all,” Meade said. “The school officials will accommodate.”
Among other things, the bill also bans medical surgeries for gender dysphoria for a child under 18; performing sterilizing surgeries; genitalia-modifying procedures; and it creates penalties for health care providers who perform such procedures.
