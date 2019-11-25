LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky State Senator was in the national spotlight during a trip to the White House.
Republican Senator Julie Raque Adams attended a listening session on vaping held by President Trump on Friday. Adams has helped lead the effort to curb teen vaping in Kentucky, and the president called on her to lead off the discussion by asking her where she stands on the issue.
"Well, I think that we clearly in Kentucky have a problem with teen smoking. But I think that having access to vaping products is not necessarily the answer. It goes beyond just the flavors, in my opinion. We shouldn't have access to for any vaping products, I think, until you're 21 years of age."
Adams went on to talk about how teen vaping can lead to other addictions.
In an interview with WDRB on Monday, Adams said she was surprised the President called on her to lead off the discussion.
"You're sitting two down from the president, and then he turns and starts off with you," she said. "And then all the microphones are in your face, and the clicking of the cameras, and everything's rolling. I was just hoping I make a coherent sentence because it was very, very overwhelming, and very intimidating."
