LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court of Kentucky is creating a statewide commission focused on supporting people with mental health, substance abuse and intellectual disabilities.
Thursday, Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton Jr. and Gov. Andy Beshear announced the creation of the state Judicial Commission on Mental Health.
”There is nothing that demands our focus, our innovative energy and great creativity, with greater urgency," said Minton. "The prevalence of mental illness, substance abuse disorder and intellectual disabilities in our society is undeniable."
The commission will look at ways to address mental health issues for people involved with the court system, improving the practice, quality and timeliness of judicial response to cases requiring those needs.
The commission will be chaired by Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Debra Lambert, who is a certified suicide prevention trainer. The commission will be made up of representatives from the judicial and legal communities, along with other state and local leaders.
"The Judicial Mental Health Commission is going to focus on how we can improve every way that we touch persons who have mental illness issues," Lambert said.
It's being praised by mental health professionals.
"I think it's overdue," Dr. Felicia Smith, owner of Strong Mind Psychology, said. "Actually we have an over representation of individuals with mental illness in the criminal justice system. So I think that a commission like the commission that's been started here in the state will help to divert people from the criminal justice system and into the mental health treatment system, which is really where they need to be."
Commission members are scheduled to meet for the first time on Sept. 22.
