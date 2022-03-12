LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The largest indoor automobile swap meet in the country is in Louisville this weekend.
KYANA Swap Meet is being held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, it's the 56th year the event has been held.
Around 1,100 spaces are occupied by more than 350 vendors with car parts, tools and antiques for sale.
"There's a little bit of everything from Model T's to Chevys to Fords, Dodges," Maureen Vannatta with KYANA Swap Meet said. "There's everything, motorcycles, cars, you name it."
Admission is $10 for adults, while children under 12 years old are admitted for free. Admission is free for anyone after noon on Sunday.
