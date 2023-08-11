LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers on Interstate 64 in eastern Jefferson County might have a new exit to use.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a news release Friday it's considering adding an exit between the Gene Snyder Freeway and Simpsonville. Currently, there is nine miles between those exits.
KYTC is also considering a plan to connect U.S. 60 to the north and Kentucky 155 and 148 to the south.
Over the next year, a study will be conducted on the benefits, costs and needs of I-64 in eastern Jefferson County and western Shelby County.
There will be two meetings for public input and for people to gather information. The first meeting will be on Aug. 28 at St. Michael Catholic School, 3703 Stone Lakes Drive. The second meeting will be on Aug. 30 at the Highview Baptist Church East Campus at 15201 Shelbyville Road. Both meetings are from 6-8 p.m.
