LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following a "visual inspection" Friday evening, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed the Ohio River surrounding the Brent Spence Bridge.
The bridge, which is the main interstate route between northern Kentucky and Cincinnati, was the site of a fiery crash involving hazardous chemicals early Wednesday.
Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear said it appears that a truck carrying potassium hydroxide struck a truck that had jackknifed on the bridge around 2:45 a.m. The collision in the bridge’s lower, northbound Interstate 75/71 lanes caused a fire that has left the span too hot to inspect, Beshear said Wednesday afternoon.
"Based on a visual inspection that took place this evening on the Brent Spence Bridge, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the U.S. Coast Guard have closed the Ohio River to water traffic," KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in a statement Friday evening.
"Advanced steel testing is being conducted and once experts review the testing results we will update the public."
On Friday, U.S. Transportation Cabinet Secretary Elaine Chao announced that the transportation department has allocated $12 million dollars in funds to help repair the bridge. Chao said the funds come from the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief Funds.
"These funds will help the safe and timely repair of the Brent Spence Bridge, which is such an important transportation link between Kentucky and Ohio and one of the busiest freight corridors in our nation,” said Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
The Brent Spence Bridge also remains closed to traffic while officials assess the extent of structural damage. Drivers who would normally take the bridge are advised to detour using I-471 or I-275.
The future of the bridge has long been the subject of a debate in both states. The aging crossing has no emergency lanes, is considered "functionally obsolete" because its design is outdated and was rated in "fair" condition overall during its last inspection in 2018.
