LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman says she honked her horn at another car -- and a man inside pulled a gun on her.
According to an arrest report, the incident began on Ferndale Road, off Bardstown Road, in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood, just after 10 a.m. Monday.
Police say a silver Ford Explorer began following a woman after she honked her horn at it. At one point, the woman says the Explorer pulled up next to her, and the people inside pointed handguns at her.
According to the arrest report, the woman gave police a description of the vehicle that included the vehicle's registration. She said all of the people inside had guns and one of them made threats when he pointed his gun.
The Louisville Metro Police helicopter was able to spot the vehicle and officers stopped it at the intersection of Outer Loop and Grade Lane.
Police say when 20-year-old Dakota Brown of La Grange, Kentucky, got out of the front passenger side of the vehicle, two handguns fell out -- and officers found a third handgun in his pocket.
Two juveniles were also inside the car. Police say one of them was the driver and the other was in the back seat.
Brown is charged with two counts of engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor, as well as one count of first-degree wanton endangerment. The two other suspects, who are not being identified because they are juveniles, are charged with the unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.