LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Oct. 20, 2022) – The two southbound turning lanes on the Kentucky side of the Second Street Bridge closed at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Those lanes are used to turn onto West Main Street in downtown Louisville. The closures are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet while crews patch potholes on the bridge deck.
Drivers should use caution and heed signage while traveling through the work zone.
The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.
