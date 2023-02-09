LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said two lanes of Interstate 65 South near hospital curve will remain closed until late Thursday afternoon.
Crews are making repairs to the bridge deck over Muhammad Ali Boulevard in downtown Louisville. The left and center lanes of I-65 South are expected to remain closed until 4 p.m., according to the release from KYTC.
Images from TRIMARC cameras show a large pothole in that area.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area or use an alternate route.
