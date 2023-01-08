LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lanes are blocked after a crash on Interstate 64 westbound near the Gene Snyder Freeway in east Louisville on Sunday morning.
TRIMARC reported a five-vehicle crash around 11:15 a.m. on I-64 near Middletown. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 18.1, in between I-265 and the Blankenbaker Parkway exit.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said EMS responded to the crash and four people were checked on with minor injuries. Ellis said it's not known if any of the people would be transported by EMS to the hospital.
LMPD is investigating the cause of the crash, which caused all lanes of the interstate to be shut down for almost an hour.
Ellis said crews are working to open all lanes shortly.
TRIMARC recommends motorists to seek alternative routes and to expect delays.
