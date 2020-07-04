LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A giant mural of Breonna Taylor, nearly 7,000 square feet, is nearing completion on a basketball court in a historically Black neighborhood in Annapolis, Maryland.
Muralist Jeff Huntington created the project in collaboration with the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture and the Banneker-Douglass Museum, which celebrates Black history. The mural is a collection of smaller pieces that became one large piece of work.
According to Future History Now, an community art organization collaborating on the mural, Taylor's image is "intended to be visible from space through satellite imagery."
Check out an outline of the mural below, via Future History Now's Facebook page:
"This effort is not intended to be a performative distraction from real policy changes, but rather a form of using peaceful and artistic means to express distress, giving a voice to those who need to be heard and to have their humanity recognized," the organization said on its website.
Taylor was shot and killed in March by Louisville Metro Police officers who were executing a search warrant at her apartment. Taylor's death has sparked more than a month of protests for racial justice in Louisville, and demonstrators around the country are saying her name to demand justice in the case.
"With this mural, we hope to involve the youth in this pivotal moment in history in a very peaceful and active way," Huntington said.
The artist hopes to have the project finished by Sunday.
