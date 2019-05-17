LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The barge cleanup on the Ohio River is over.
The last submerged barge was removed from the McAlpine Dam Tuesday.
Nine barges got stuck on the dam after a boat pushing coal barges crashed into the Second Street Bridge on Christmas Day.
Five damaged barges are still on the Indiana bank, just upstream. Salvage crews will be working for the next couple of weeks to transport those.
The Army Corps of Engineers says it's not aware of any significant damage to the dam or equipment, but is still looking into it.
