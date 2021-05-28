LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In college? On a date? Or maybe just have some late-night munchies? A new Insomnia Cookies location opens this weekend.
The grand opening of the new Insomnia Cookies in the Highlands is Saturday, May 29.
Insomnia Cookies will hold an all-day in-store PJ Party with some sweet deals in celebration of the grand opening.
Between noon and 8 p.m., the first 25 customers get a free Lil' dipper and a mystery gift card. A free scoop of ice cream is available with any purchase. From 8 p.m. to close (3 a.m.), customers will receive a free six-pack with any purchase if they come in pajamas. Customers could win free product vouchers and swag at the "Sink a Shot" Milk Pong Challenge. Other deals include free local delivery and one free cookie in-store for CookieMagic members.
Insomnia Cookies Louisville-Highland is located at 948 Baxter Ave. The store says it will deliver to parts of the University of Louisville, UofL Hospital, the Highlands and surrounding businesses and communities.
The Highlands location will be Insomnia's fourth in Kentucky and its second in Louisville. The first Louisville location is on South Fourth Street near UofL.
To order Insomnia Cookies, click here.
