LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Red light cameras aren't currently allowed in Kentucky, but a group of parents and lawmakers are fighting to change that in hopes that it could save lives.
Janet Heston lost her 30-year-old son, Matthew Egger, two years ago as he walked near Iroquois Park.
"My pain is indescribable but Matthew is left with nevers," Heston said. "He will never have a family."
The crash occurred on New Cut Road near Iroquois Park. Egger died at the scene.
"The driver continued going with Matthew on his windshield and on his hood," Heston said. "Then Matthew fell off his hood and that driver kept going and as a result another car who didn't see Matthew in the street ran him over, which rendered him unrecognizable."
Heston joined Louisville Metro Councilmembers and state lawmakers on Sunday night to remember traffic crash victims. The group hopes for change, calling for legislation to allow cameras at intersections with a deadly history.
Current law in Kentucky prohibits cameras to be used to snap a picture of a vehicle's license plate and fine them if they break the law. A bill filed in the state Senate last year didn't pass, but lawmakers say they're ready to try again.
"We go into session, how bout we demand it be heard," said Sen. David Yates, D-Louisville.
"The version that we've been talking about is at some intersections where we have a lot of problems, there would be a street enforcement camera that would be able to take a picture of a person running a red light," Metro Council President David James (D-6) said.
The idea behind the speed enforcement cameras or red light cameras is to modify behavior. Drivers are less likely to speed or run a red light if a camera is there and a ticket is a consequence.
Under Senate Bill 19 filed last year, drivers caught running a red light would be fined up to $50. But in other states which allow such cameras, fines can be much steeper.
In Louisville last year, 124 people were killed in traffic crashes, that's up 26% from 2019. It comes at a time when Louisville Metro Police is short around 300 officers and doesn't have the resources to devote to traffic enforcement.
"Staying focused in this mission is what keeps me going," Heston said.
State lawmakers plan to reintroduce the legislation in January. It would be a welcomed sign for local leaders.
"Bottom line is we have citizens being injured because people are not paying attention, running red lights intentionally and we have to find a way to be able to deal with that," James said.
