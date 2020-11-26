LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a person was hit and killed by a vehicle near Iroquois Park on Saturday evening.
Police were called to the 5200 block of New Cut Road, near West Kenwood Drive and Iroquois Park, around 6 p.m. on a report that a pedestrian had been hit, according to officer Matt Sanders, a spokesman for LMPD.
The pedestrian, later identified as 30-year-old Matthew Egger, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Sanders said it is believed Egger was wearing dark clothes and may have been crossing in the middle of New Cut Road when he were hit.
Sanders said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, and charges are not anticipated.
