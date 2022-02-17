LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of lawmakers are filing legislation to legalize the growth, sale and use of marijuana in Kentucky, something they said would put the state "at the epicenter of a multi-billion dollar business."
Rep. Rachel Roberts, D-Newport, Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, and Sen. David Yates, D-Louisville, announced Thursday they were filing legislation called L.E.T.T.'s Grow, which would add the state "to the growing list of states where such sales are possible."
In a news release, the lawmakers said L.E.T.T.'s Grow stands for "Legalizing Sales; Expunging crimes that should never have been charged; Treating those who deserve to benefit from cannabis' medicinal properties; and Taxing sales for those who want to buy it for adult use."
"It is past time to move on this. As 37 other states have realized the medical benefits with 18 of those reaping the economic benefits, Kentucky continues to fall behind in an area where we could be leading," McGarvey said. "It is 2022. It's time we end the prohibition on cannabis in Kentucky."
When announcing the legislation, the lawmakers cited polls that show "a consistent majority of Kentuckians supports legalizing cannabis for responsible adult use," according to a news release.
The lawmakers said if passed, L.E.T.T.'s Grow would create a Cannabis Control Board composed of seven members who don't have "a direct or indirect interest in the cannabis business."
The Cannabis Control Board would act similarly to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, but would enact and enforce regulations through the cannabis growing process to the sale of cannabis. The board would also be advised by four separate committees focused on medicinal and adult use of cannabis, cultivation, and social and economic equity.
Additionally, a Social Impact Council would use a portion of state proceeds from cannabis sales to create scholarship programs and award grants to "groups that have historically been marginalized or adversely affected by substance abuse."
Lawmakers said the legislation would use the 6% sales tax to adult-use sales of cannabis "while allowing local governments to levy license fees" up to 5%, which could be split between cities and counties.
For the expungement aspect of the legislation, lawmakers said it would automatically remove cannabis-related misdemeanor convictions within a year. Courts could also be petitioned to act sooner.
"By decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses, it allows police and the courts to re-prioritize their resources towards addressing more serious crimes. Minor marijuana possession offenders, many of them young people, should not be saddled with a criminal record and the lifelong penalties and stigma associated with it," Yates said. "We have put too many people behind bars for this offense. Our lockups are full of them, and that is both unjust and costly."
