LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Good reporters write with intention. And getting to know more about Lawrence Smith, it's easy to see why he's one of the most respected journalists in Kentucky.
After decades in local news in the commonwealth, Smith spent his last day Thursday at WDRB News, beginning a new chapter as communications director of the Kentucky Baptist Convention. He will also become the executive editor of Kentucky Today, the convention’s news outlet.
Smith, 64, has worked in television news for more than 30 years, including stints at WAVE and WHAS in Louisville, along with stops in Houston, Texas; Knoxville, Tennessee and Lexington.
"I've watched with pride as (he) delivered the news with grace and excellence, and just like the rest of Kentuckiana, I will greatly miss seeing (him) on the air," said Jason Smith, Lawrence's son.
He's called Louisville home, reporting at three news stations in the city. And no matter where he worked, the story that followed him remained the same.
"A great journalist and an even better friend and a great person," said Mark Hebert, a former colleague of Smith's at WHAS.
Smith joined WDRB News in 2012, a return to news after a hiatus of more than 10 years. And one of his most memorable career moments came in the first week, when he found himself caught in the path of the March 2 tornadoes.
"Little did we know we'd be right in the middle of it," he said. "We drove up to Henryville, got there before the storm hit, drove off the interstate and had a choice of two gas stations to go to. There was a Marathon on the right side and a Shell across the street.
“Right before it got to us, it jumped across the street and destroyed a gas station across the street and went through Henryville. So that tops the list of everything.”
Much of his time at WDRB News was spent focused on political reporting. His intention: integrity. From controversies to conventions and presidents, he covered it all with poise.
"(His) dedication to bringing important information to the people of Kentucky, especially Louisville, made a difference," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. "I know (his) viewers will miss (him), and so will the Capitol."
Professionally, Smith always had two loves. In that 10-year hiatus from news, he worked for The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville. And now, he returns to church to work with the KBC, sharing the good news for 2,500 churches in the state.
"(He) always taught Jason and I to have humility, tenacity and excellence when it comes to our work," said Eddie Smith, Lawrence's son.
His is a storied career, and as the journalist puts down his pen, we know the same intention that brought him success in news will write his next chapter.
"I can't wait to see how God is going to write this next chapter of our lives, said Garnetta Smith, Lawrence's wife.
