LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A frequent customer of Derby City Gaming is suing the facility and a Louisville Metro Police officer.
Mary Railey said she went to Derby City Gaming on June 30, 2021, where an employee asked for her name and ran it through the system.
According to a lawsuit, Railey thought she was being confused for someone else, felt threatened, left the building then got in her car and drove away.
Railey was then pulled over by LMPD officer Brendan Kaiser.
According to the lawsuit, she was arrested and taken into custody and falsely charged with trespassing.
Railey believes she was wrongly confused for someone else.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.