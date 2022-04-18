LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lebanon Junction Police Officer Bobby Hedges was fired "based on findings of inappropriate and unprofessional conduct" with co-workers, records show.
Hedges, who has been with the department for five years is out of a job after three complaints from the Chief Terry Phillips and two fellow officers.
In Hedges' personnel file, Phillips made a complaint about Hedges, saying he started talking to him one night about radios, and within a few minutes, Hedges was yelling and cursing.
Another officer, Rodger Lee Waters, made a complaint, saying Hedges asked him, "hey c***sucker have you been at my house today?" twice after Hedges' off-duty weapon was taken or stolen from his vehicle.
Officer Mark Riley wrote in a statement that on April 1 that Hedges became forceful and aggressive when talking to him about the body camera policy and said if the "conversation continued it would end badly for myself and the agency."
Mayor Larry Dangerfield said Riley has since resigned after only working for the department for a few weeks.
Hedges, as part of his firing, was required to return all property of the city including uniforms, keys, gun and confidential materials, according to his termination letter. He hasn't responded to several requests for comment, and Dangerfield declined a request for an on-camera interview.
Dangerfield the Lebanon Junction Police Department has four officers now, including Phillips.
Phillips is also running for Bullitt County Jailer in the GOP Primary against seven other candidates, including Jailer Paul Watkins, who is up for re-election. No Democrats are running.
