LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Weeks after Bullitt County Jailer Paul Watkins was caught on tape making racist comments and calling his fellow jailer candidates curse words, eight people are running to take over his job.
In a secret recording obtained by WDRB, here's what Watkins said about the people running against him. "I've got seven motherfu***** running against me."
On the recording WDRB obtained, Watkins talks about a number of issues. I mean, I know I’m old school, but I ain’t never seen the like of all this s***. Have you all? And then you watch TV, and you see f****** n*****and a f****** white woman, all kinds of s***."
It was a conversation recorded by former Sheriff Dave Greenwell in March, who said he wants people to hear Watkins' comments. Candidates running for jailer are outraged, including GOP candidate Kenneth Wayne Bowles.
"It is something that's an embarrassment to our county," Bowles said. "It's something that could eventually make the national news."
And it has. WDRB's story has been picked up by national outlets.
Another, GOP candidate for jailer, Bryan Whittaker, agrees that it's time for a change.
"Obviously, Mr. Watkins is going in a different direction, and we need someone with some professionalism and some character," Whittaker said.
The Kentucky primary is May 17. Watkins, who was elected in 2018 and took office in January 2019, is up for re-election.
Kenny Waters was chief deputy of the jail along with Greenwell and was also mentioned by Watkins in one of the recordings.
"Now here's Kenny Waters. That motherfu****," Watkins is heard saying.
Waters, who ended up resigning from his position, said the audio paints a clearer picture of why a new leader is needed.
"I really wasn't surprised because when I worked for him in 2019," he said. "I realized what type of person he was. That's why I left after working there for eight months. ... I've been in public service for so long, law enforcement for so long. I couldn't allow him to damage my integrity."
WDRB reached out to all the Bullitt County jailer candidates in the list below. No Democrats are running in this race in the primary.
- Terry Phillips (REP)
- Matthew Roederer (REP)
- Bryan Whittaker (REP)
- Kenneth Wayne Bowles (REP)
- Paul Eugene Watkins (REP)
- Kenny Waters (REP)
- Todd Anderson (REP)
- Denise Arnold (REP)
All of the candidates who talked with WDRB said they know a change needs to be made in leadership, and they're ready to make it happen.
"Maybe my 22 years in corrections as a training supervisor and a floor supervisor in a housing unit, maybe it was time for me to step up and take the Corrections Department here in Bullitt County in a better direction," Bowles said.
Whittaker believes his police background makes him a well-qualified candidate.
"I've got 26 years in law enforcement experience myself," he said. "There needs to be structure, and honestly, there needs to be a change of culture in that position and leadership."
Waters has a similar background. "
I'm retired law enforcement with 25 years of experience in law enforcement and corrections," he said. "I worked at Jefferson County Corrections back in the early '90s."
Watkins declined our multiple requests for an interview to ask about the racist comments heard on the recording, including this one: "See, my granddaughter’s married to a f****** n*****."
His attorney said Watkins made the comments during a time when he was "enduring a period of significant personal stress."
Two jailer candidates declined our interview requests, and two others didn't return our calls.
The Kentucky Jailers Association is starting the process to see if it can remove Watkins from its organization, but he is entitled to a hearing before a decision is made.
Bowles said he believes Watkins lacks the necessary background to be an effective jailer.
"Paul has just made so many mistakes, and I think he made those mistakes because he doesn't have a law enforcement background," Bowles said. "I think he was a roofer. I don't even know what his motivation was to run for office."
Related Stories:
- Bullitt County jailer secretly recorded hurling racial slurs
- SUNDAY EDITION | Former employees allege mistreatment, discrimination inside Bullitt County Jail
- Allegations of racism, inmate mistreatment at Bullitt County Jail outlined in new whistleblower lawsuit
- Bullitt County jailer accused of chauvinistic attitude and belittling women
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.