LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after part of a leg with a shoe was found near the Ohio River.
Investigators say a passerby found the body part on the banks of the Ohio River in Cloverport, Kentucky, on Monday around 12pm. The Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the case.
KSP says it appears to be the lower portion of a leg with a tennis shoe. Investigators haven't released what the tennis shoe looks like or the brand. It's now at the medical examiner's office in Louisville.
KSP says the body part had been in the water for some time and was decomposed. Investigators say the medical examiner will confirm the leg is human.
Police are waiting on confirmation from the medical examiner's office before deciding the next step in the case and whether missing persons cases need to be looked at.
Copyright 2020 WDRB News. All rights reserved.