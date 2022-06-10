LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Leitchfield woman was surprised when she won $100,000 with a winning lottery ticket.
Jessica Cummings checked her Kentucky Powerball tickets last week to see if she had won anything. On her last ticket, she realized the numbers matched.
"I still wasn't sure," Cummings said to lottery officials. "It really didn't set in until she scanned it here (Kentucky Lottery headquarters)."
According to a news release, Cummings' winning ticket matched the first four white ball numbers and the Powerball to win the game's third prize on the May 7 drawing. It typically pays out $50,000, but Cummings spent an additional $1 for the Power Play feature.
Cummings and her son traveled to the Lottery headquarters in Louisville on Tuesday to receive a check for $71,000 after taxes. Cummings said she would use the money to pay off bills and possibly take a vacation.
The Grayson County woman purchased the winning ticket at Murphy USA on Elizabethtown Road in Leitchfield.
