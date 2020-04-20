Floyds Knobs, Ind. (WDRB) -- When Little Leaguers return to the Floyds Knobs Community Club Park, they will find a bit of a different looking facility than when they last took the field.
Floyd County Little League has completely overhauled the infields on the four diamonds, renovated the bathrooms and repaired and refurbished the lighting. Organizers figured since the fields haven't been used since mid-March and may not be used until mid-May at the earliest, this would be a good time to get some projects underway.
The facility has been around since 1969 but has not seen renovations like this in its history.
“As much as we’d really love to be playing right now, we took this chance to really fix some things around the ballpark that we ordinarily wouldn’t be able to,” said Svend Jansen, vice president of Floyd County Little League.
Jansen would not discuss the cost of the nonprofit league’s renovations but said it is “substantial.”
“These are improvements that you’ll see when we get back into the ball park that folks are really going appreciate, and it’s not going to only affect the kids that are playing now, but this will be a thing that you’ll see the effects of for the long-term," he said.
Little League International had scheduled April 4 as Opening Day but, as of now, has suspended all team activities until May 11.
“May 11 is the date Little League has out there right now," Jansen said. "I think we’re optimistic that at some point this summer we’ll be able to play."
He is hoping the Little League Softball District tournaments scheduled for June at the FKCC Park will be able to get underway sometime this summer or fall.
“We will work together as a district to make sure we make the best decision, working with our local and state governments to make sure that if and when we do come back, safety is the main priority, and our kids and the families are going to be able to play safely," Jansen said.
With team activities shut down, the park will remain open to the public. Jansen encourages families to visit but use common sense and social distancing.
“Teams cannot practice or play games right now, and we complete agree with that given the situation," he said. "But at the same time, if a family is going to come up here and use it with their kids, that’s completely OK. I think that for health reason and just for sanity reasons more than anything."
