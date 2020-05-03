LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The United States Tennis Association (USTA) is preparing for the eventual return to the courts as states begin relaxing protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The USTA recently released a series of guidelines to prepare players, coaches and facilities for the "return to playing tennis safely."
"The guidelines themselves were kind of hygiene protocols, distancing protocols ... although we do feel like tennis is a rather safe activity, to make it safer," said Jason Miller, the executive director of USTA Kentucky.
In the meantime, the USTA is focusing its efforts to help those who were affected financially when tennis was forced to shut down, including instructors and officials. The association's charitable arm, the Raise a Racquet Foundation, has already awarded more than $8,400 to those in Kentucky who have taken a hit while tennis is sidelined.
"We are going to try to do the best we can to help as many people as we can for as long as we can," said Rick Shafferman, president of the Raise a Racquet Foundation.
The organization is still raising money for those affected by the pandemic. Applications and donations are being accepted right now at the USTA website or by calling 502-491-1290.
