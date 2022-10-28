LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tribble can dribble.
The Lexington 4-year-old -- AJ Tribble -- has become a dribbling sensation after showing off his talent with a basketball, according to a report by LEX 18.
In fact, you may want to remember his name.
"Just to see him at his age doing the stuff he does, it's amazing," sand Andrew Tribble, AJs dad. "That's my best friend. That's who I hang with all day, every day. That's who I'm with."
Andrew says basketball is the center of AJ's world. He says it's the first thing he wants to do in the morning, and the last thing before he goes to sleep.
"When he was younger, I bought him a little play school rim," Andrew said. "And he would sit and shoot at it all day with his pacifier in his mouth."
AJ says his favorite players are Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Devin Booker.
"He's a kid who gives it his all, no matter what," Andrew said.
