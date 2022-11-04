LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way.
He decided to get a job.
According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
The Meadowthorpe Elementary School student submitted the application during his fall break.
"I just wanted to friend my friends on Xbox and play the Xbox," the 8-year-old told LEX 18.
"That kid is not afraid to fail," Nash's mother, Belinda Johnson, said. "He is a go-getter."
"That had to be the easiest job I knew," he said. "Also, I'm very good at washing the dishes."
Belinda says she had no idea Nash was going to send that application, but in a way, she says she was not at all surprised.
"Financial literacy is really important in our household," she said.
Nash has jars at home where he learns to save, give and spend. Getting the job at Drake's was how he was going to get more cash in his "spend" jar.
"He's, like, 'I can get more money if I go get me a job,'" she said. "'That's going to get me more money than doing my chores at home, that a $5 a week gets me.'"
Drake's couldn't give Nash the job because employees have to be 16 years old, but COO Mark Thornburg did invite him to orientation where Nash got that Xbox he had been dreaming about.
"I was, like, shocked," Nash said. "Very shocked."
"His personality just shines and it could not have happened to a better person," Thornburg said.
Nash says he got some of what he wanted that day, but not everything.
"I wish I had the job and the Xbox," he said. "I do have the Xbox, but I wish I had the job!"
Belinda says she hopes he carries that work ethic with him forever.
"Don't be afraid to jump out there and go for it," she said. "Go get it. You want something, go get it."
Drake's Leestown location is hosting its grand opening on Monday, Nov. 7.
