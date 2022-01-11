LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors in Lexington are reminding residents not to show up at the emergency room for a COVID-19 test.
They're issuing the urgent request after a record number of patients — about one in three — visited the ER to ask for a COVID-19 test. If you have a fever, runny nose and some mild congestion, doctors said to stay home.
"We need to focus on the patients that have the severe symptoms, that may need to be admitted to the hospital, and we need to be able to take care of those patients," said Dr. Roger Humphries, UK Emergency medicine chair.
Doctors said if you have those symptoms, it probably means you're positive. If the symptoms are mild, get tested at a testing site, not the emergency room.
