LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Women's professional soccer will soon be coming to Lexington, LEX18 reported Tuesday.
Lexington Sporting Club is one of the initial markets for the USL Super League. The club is currently working to bring a 6,500-seat stadium and training facility to Lexington.
Women's pro soccer is 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄We're among the initial markets joining @USLSuperLeague for the inaugural 2024 season#ReadyForMore #LexGo 📰 https://t.co/jngvUlhyHD pic.twitter.com/ZxKjNKa8M3— Lexington Sporting Club (@LexSporting) May 16, 2023
"Joining the USL Super League is one of the more significant milestones in Lexington Sporting Club’s history, since it allows us to have the pinnacle atop our integrated female pathway," owner Stephen Dawahare said in a news release. "We have heavily invested in the female side of our sporting operations because we want the same opportunities to exist for women and men. Through elite platforms such as the USL W League, USL Academy and Girls Academy, to name a few, we’ve built a robust pathway for our players."
USL Super League is a women's professional soccer league that will begin in 2024. There will be 10-12 teams competing in the first season, including Charlotte, Dallas, Lexington, Tampa, Spokane, Tucson, Phoenix and Washington D.C.
Fans can place season ticket deposits for $25 by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.