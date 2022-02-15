LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E brought back its falcon cam, allowing anyone to bird-watch with the click of a button.
The camera is set up at the nest box at LG&E's Mill Creek generating station. There aren't any falcons there yet, but one named Diana is expected to nest there soon.
Nest boxes, like the one where the camera is set up, have been placed throughout the state.
The live camera is part of a partnership between LG&E/KU and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.
We are excited to announce the 2022 falcon cam season! Viewers should see Diana soon and expect to see their first glimpse of eggs starting in March, with chicks hatching mid-April or early May. We will be sharing frequent milestones as the season unfolds. pic.twitter.com/qAUZwRsY6r— LG&E and KU (@lgeku) February 15, 2022
According to LG&E, 172 chicks have been hatched since 1999. The goal is to reestablish a population of Peregrine falcons in Kentucky.
Officials said the falcons nest in power plants because the facilities have similar features to natural nesting locations like mountain cliffs.
To check out the falcon cam, click here.
