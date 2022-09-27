LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nonprofit organization called Community Winterhelp that provides assistance to low-income families will get some extra help from Louisville Gas & Electric this year.
In anticipation of rising heating bills this winter, LG&E officials announced Tuesday that the utility plans to increase its match to $2 for every $1 donated by other customers during the months of October to December.
LG&E's contribution is expected to amount to $200,000.
Natural gas production is at an all-time high, but so are prices because demand has also reached an all-time high. Natural gas currently costs 89 cents per 100 cubic feet -- which is up 16 cents from the most recent period from May to July.
It's a total increase of 192% over the past two years.
Despite the figures, LG&E could not estimate how much bills could rise in the winter months. The utility is hopeful the additional assistance will help those in need.
"LG&E has no control over what natural gas prices are," said Community Winterhelp President Marlin Cummins. "It's a pass-through. It impacts the customers, our clients, and I do appreciate LG&E being aware of that, and them being proactive and not waiting to react. It's a proactive approach."
Community Winterhelp is managed by The Louisville Urban League and the Association of Community Ministries that helps pay utility bills for customers in crisis. The nonprofit has helped raise more than $8.5 million to assist 35,000 people since it was founded in 1983.
Residential customers can donate to Community Winterhelp by adding the donated amount to their monthly LG&E bill. Checks can also be mailed to the following address: LG&E, ATTN: Customer Commitment Department, P.O. Box 32010, Louisville, Ky., 40232.
