LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A farrier created a life-sized Secretariat out of mini metal horses.
Nigel Fennell and his wife came to the U.S. from Britain for work opportunities. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he got a little bored.
So he turned to art.
First, he built two horses out of steel. Then, he worked on creating a larger masterpiece made of more than 4,600 miniature Secretariats to represent a horse that's one in a million.
"To pull anything off, you need to fall in love with it," Fennell told LEX18. "So I fell in love with the story, the legend and the animal itself."
On Secretariat's back is his jockey, Ron Turcott. Fennell even used moldings on Turcott's hands to make the statue as accurate as possible.
The sculpture will be on display at the Kentucky Horse Park starting Wednesday.
