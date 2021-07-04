LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clear skies are expected in the Louisville area for the Fourth of July, which has safety officials reminding people to stay safe when celebrating the holiday.
Jordan Yuodis, spokesman for Jefferson County Fire, says some of the most commonly used fireworks are sparklers and often times they lead to the most injuries, especially in children.
Yuodis says to have an adult nearby making sure the kids are holding fireworks away from their face and chest area, and not dropping them until they are fully extinguished.
Fireworks that leave the ground are illegal in Jefferson County.
Yudois says when lighting fireworks that don't leave the ground, like fountain fireworks, you should always have water nearby and you shouldn't light fireworks in dry grass.
For people storing fireworks in your garage, Yuodis says many times garages are not temperature controlled and if it gets too hot, fireworks can prematurely ignite, leading to a house fire.
When enjoying the holiday outdoors by the pool, safety officials say to have a designated water watcher. A water watcher is someone continuously monitoring the pool, making sure everyone is a skilled swimmer.
It is also a good idea to have a first aid kit and someone trained in CPR nearby.
When grilling, ensure your grill is not near any structures and keep small children away from the grill when it is turned on.
