LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The enrollment period for the Crisis Component of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has been extended to April 15.
Applications for the crisis component will be accepted until designated funds are depleted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
According to a news release from Community Action Kentucky, applicants must have a household income at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines, along with receiving a disconnect notice from their utility company or be within four days of running out of non-metered fuel like propane.
People can also apply if they have a late or overdue amount.
To qualify, applicants have to be responsible for home heating costs or pay heating as an undesignated portion of rent. Additionally, applicants who participate in a pre-pay electric program are eligible if they're within 10 days of running out of prepaid electric services.
Residents that qualify can apply at their local Community Action Agency, which can be located by calling 800-456-3452. Louisville Metro residents call 502-574-5050.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.