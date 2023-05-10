LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lil Jon will perform in Jeffersonville on Juneteenth this summer.
The hip-hop performer has produced several BillBoard Hot 100 hit singles during his entertainment career. He is the former frontman of the rap group Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz.
Lil Jon will perform at RiverStage in Jeffersonville on Sunday, June 18. He is performing as part of the Jammin in Jeff concert series and Juneteenth celebrations.
The concert is free.
Juneteenth is recognized on June 19 each year and celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States in 1865.
