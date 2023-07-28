LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Overnight lane closures are on the way for the Lincoln and Kennedy bridges for the next two weeks.
RiverLink said crews will be installing new toll equipment for its transition to a new service provider.
Closures will go from 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. starting Sunday, June 30. Expect three lanes to be closed at a time.
RiverLink expects work to be finished by Friday, August 11.
The planned closures:
Sunday, July 30 – Thursday, August 3:
- Lincoln Bridge (I-65 North): Three outside lanes and shoulder
- Kennedy Bridge (I-65 South): Three outside lanes and shoulder
Sunday, August 6 – Friday, August 11:
- Lincoln Bridge (I-65 North): Three outside lanes and shoulder
- Kennedy Bridge (I-65 South): Three outside lanes and shoulder
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.