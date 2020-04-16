LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — People around the world are looking for ways to sweat out a good exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Noah Peck, an avid rock climber in Lincoln County, Kentucky, took the meaning of at-home workout to a new level and spent three days building his own rock climbing wall.
"I can't really get everything out of this wall that I can from LEF or a gym like that," Peck said. "But it does pretty good for how close it is."
When he's not climbing, Peck is building new climbing walls out of old tree trunks. He is an arborist who has collected interesting pieces of wood for years.
Now, he's found a new purpose for them.
Peck said he is happy to have his own wall but looks forward to returning to normal climbing once everything opens back up.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.